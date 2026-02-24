Delhi court seeks report on police probe into sexual assault of minor

A Delhi court has directed the joint commissioner of police (JCP) to submit a report on the investigation into a six-month-old case in which a nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her mother’s friend – a senior medical officer at a prominent government institution – and sought an explanation for the failure to file a charge sheet within the stipulated time. According to police, the alleged incidents took place inside the child’s home in west Delhi (Photo for representation)

According to police, the alleged incidents took place inside the child’s home in west Delhi. An FIR was filed in the case on August 13, 2025 against the accused, who is employed at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute under the Union ministry of science and technology and has previously worked with leading medical colleges.

The FIR, accessed by HT, states that the accused was known to the victim’s mother and had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions at her residence. The case was registered under sections pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

Under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and established guidelines for Pocso cases involving rape charges, investigation must be completed within 60 days and a charge sheet filed within that period. However, despite the statutory mandate and a 2019 standing order issued by Delhi Police, no charge sheet has been filed in the case and no arrests were made.

During a hearing on Friday, the Pocso court observed that a reply submitted by the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) did not provide any “plausible reason or explanation” for not filing the charge sheet. “Under these circumstances, let a conclusive report be called from the JCP on the next date,” the court said, directing that the report be submitted by February 27.

The court’s directions came after the victim’s family moved an application in January seeking clarity on the status of the investigation. In her application, the child’s mother stated that the accused had access to their home and had not been arrested despite being in the city. She alleged that he had not even been detained and claimed that police had blocked her WhatsApp number. She further alleged that the accused had been “has been threatening us about the case”.

The mother said she had known the accused for several years and was unaware of the alleged abuse until her daughter confided in her last year. Following the disclosure, the child was taken for a medical examination and the FIR was subsequently lodged.

Despite reaching out, there was no response from police spokesperson.

A senior police officer said the matter is pending before the court. “The incidents date back to 2024 and early 2025. We are probing the matter and have questioned the accused. He has joined the investigation. A report will be submitted soon,” the officer said.