Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet in 2025 Dhaula Kuan accident

A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of the Delhi Police chargesheet in connection with the death of 52-year-old Navjot Singh who was run over by a speeding BMW in Dhaula Kuan last year and summoned the accused. The accused Gaganpreet Makkad (HT Archive)

The Patiala House Court, convinced that a prima facie offence was made out against the accused Gaganpreet Makkad, directed her to appear on February 2.

“I have perused the chargesheet and the documents annexed with the chargesheet. It prima facie discloses commission of offence. I take cognisance of the offence,” judicial magistrate (first class) Ankit Garg said in the order.

The crash took place around 1:30 pm on September 14, 2025, when Makkad’s speeding BMW crashed into a metro pillar, overturned, and rammed into Singh’s motorcycle. Singh was later shifted to Venkateswara Hospital, where he died. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained serious injuries.

Singh was a deputy secretary in the Union finance ministry.

Presenting the evidence from its chargesheet, the investigating officer (IO) in the case told the court that the accident took place due to the fault of the accused and that she deliberately took the victim to a distant hospital. They left at 1:37 pm and reached by 2:15 pm.

The officer added that, as a result, after a comprehensive probe, Makkad was chargesheeted under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

In its order, the court recorded the submissions of the IO, who said, “PM (postmortem) report has been filed in the case which reveals that the victim either might have died on the spot or could have survived for 5-15 minutes post the accident as there was huge blood loss”.

HT reported on January 1 that the Delhi Police, in a 400-page chargesheet, claimed Singh was alive for at least 15 minutes after the accident and could have been saved with timely medical care.

This addresses a gap earlier flagged by a court while granting bail to Makkad on September 27 last year. The court had noted the postmortem report on injury survivability was pending at that time.

The chargesheet further alleged that Makkad, a Gurugram resident, deliberately delayed critical care and bypassed several nearby hospitals, including the Army Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre, and took Singh and Kaur to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, 20 km away, which it was owned by her distant relatives.

A speed report from BMW, annexed in the chargesheet, confirmed the car was driven at approximately 100-110 kmph, far above the 50 kmph limit on Ring Road near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station.

Police also said that no fault was found on the part of the ambulance driver and paramedic who reached the spot minutes after the crash, claiming the accused refused their assistance, further alleging that Makkad had links to Nulife Hospital, where she took the deceased.