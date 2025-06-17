Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Delhi crime: Three minors held for murder in robbery bid

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 17, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Police identified the accused from CCTV camera footage and said four of five attackers were juvenile

Police apprehended three minor boys for allegedly stabbing to death a 40-year-old cyclist in Ashok Vihar on June 10 during a robbery bid, officers said on Monday, adding that two others—a fourth juvenile and a repeat offender—were also involved in the incident.

Police said they filed a murder case. (Representative photo)
The victim, 40-year-old Amit Kumar, was returning home around 8.30pm after his shift as a factory worker, when five people waylaid him, police said after analysing CCTV footage. When he resisted their bid, he was stabbed twice in the chest.

The attackers made off with his mobile phone and wallet, which contained a 20 note and his IDs, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said. “A police constable on patrol spotted Kumar unconscious and bleeding. He rushed Kumar to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. We registered a case of murder at the Ashok Vihar police station and formed teams to identify and nab the killers,” the DCP said.

“Investigators conducted raids and apprehended three alleged juvenile accused, who revealed that they killed Kumar for resisting their robbery attempt. The three disclosed that they had robbed Kumar of his mobile phone and his wallet. We have recovered a dagger that was used in the crime and Kumar’s stolen wallet and his ID card. The stolen phone is yet to be recovered. Raids are continuing to nab the remaining suspects,” the DCP said.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi crime: Three minors held for murder in robbery bid
