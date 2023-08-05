DDA seeks permission to keep some deer at Deer Park

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to write to the Union environment ministry, seeking permission to keep some of the deer back at the AN Jha Deer Park in Hauz Khas area of South Delhi, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Deer seen wandering at the AN Jha Deer Park in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas. (PTI)

In June, the Deer Park was derecognised as a mini zoo by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) that comes under ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC). It was further decided that its 600-odd deer population will be shifted to the Asola Bhati sanctuary and the park will be maintained as protected forest’ by DDA.

However, after several requests from residents and visitors, DDA will now ask to retain around a dozen deer, while the others will be shifted out, the officials said.

“After the announcement, we got several queries and requests from residents, visitors and animal lovers that the Deer Park should have some deer. The decision was taken in the first place as it was difficult for DDA to go on maintaining it as a mini zoo, especially after the deer population had grown to this extent. However, we have received multiple requests and we will ask the ministry to let us retain about a dozen deer. We will have to send the rest, as decided earlier,” said a senior DDA official, asking not to be named.

Officials added that the problems due to overpopulation of deer at the park included inbreeding and insufficient closure area for the animals, which could raise health concerns, officials added. This is why the area could not be maintained as a mini zoo and had to be declassified, they said.

For their relocation, the ministry has appointed a nodal officer to oversee the process which is likely to happen only after the monsoon season is over, officials said.

“There are fixed guidelines and manner in which the animals will be relocated. A quarantine area will be set up within the sanctuary and the deer will initially be kept there for some days to see if they are adjusting well. Their medical examination will also be done before they are let out in the wild,” said the DDA officer.

CZA had earlier said that the relocation will not only address overcrowding but would also help improve the food web in the Asola Bhati sanctuary, where the number of leopards is on a rise.

“The chief wildlife warden, NCT of Delhi, stated that as per latest census, the number of leopards (Panther pardus fusca) in Asola-Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary, Delhi, has risen to 18 and there is need to supplement the prey base. Accordingly, requested that the Spotted deer (Axis axis) from zoo may be translocated in the sanctuary,” stated the letter from CZA issued in June. The plan has been in place since last year, when a couple of deer were also shifted on trial by CZA.

The AN Jha Deer park is spread over an area of 25.95 hectares and also consists of other animals such as rabbits and ducks.