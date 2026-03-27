Delhi DTC bus fleet hits 13-year low, ridership still below pre-Covid levels

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)’s fleet size has dropped to 3,213 buses, the lowest in at least 13 years, while daily ridership remains significantly below pre-pandemic figures, according to data from the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26. Daily average passengers on DTC buses stood at 2.43 million in 2025-26, compared to 4.35 million in 2013-14. (PTI)

The data shows a sustained decline in bus availability and commuter usage across the Capital, marking a sharp drop from DTC’s fleet of 5,223 buses in 2013-14. For context, the current fleet size is more than 2,000 buses fewer than in 2013-14, representing a 38% reduction over the period.

The decline comes despite periodic procurement efforts, with the fleet having shown some recovery to 4,359 buses in 2023-24 before falling again to 3,819 in 2024-25 and further to 3,213 in the latest fiscal – a year-on-year decline of nearly 16%.

Also Read | IIT Delhi asked to prepare a route rationalisation study for DTC

Daily average passengers on DTC buses stood at 2.43 million in 2025-26, compared to 4.35 million in 2013-14 – a reduction of around 44%. Ridership dropped sharply during the pandemic to 1.22 million in 2020-21, before recovering to 2.60 million in 2023-24, only to dip again in the current fiscal, data shows.

Ridership per bus has also declined, from 832 passengers daily in 2013-14 to 756 a decade later, indicating that the reduction in fleet size has not led to improved operational efficiency. Ridership per bus had briefly improved to 888 in 2019-20 before the pandemic. To be sure, ridership per bus has improved the past two fiscal years.

The government bus service is grappling with multiple challenges, including an ageing CNG fleet, many of which are due for retirement this year, and frequent breakdowns, alongside delays in the roll-out of new e-buses. The induction of newly recruited, largely inexperienced drivers has also been slow.

“The fleet size had reduced considerably due to the retirement of aging buses and many less operative routes had to be temporarily shut in the last year, but several new buses have been inducted in the last few months and we are gradually increasing the routes. The fleet will be back to a comfortable position by the end of the year,” said a DTC official, seeking anonymity.

He said with the integration of the DTC and cluster buses, the routes will soon be merged and rationalised to avoid duplication.

Also Read | Delhi earmarks ₹11k cr for transport, with focus on ‘green and sustainable’ ecosystem

The survey shows a significant shift in fleet composition, with electric buses forming a growing share in line with government policy. The number of electric buses in public transport increased from just 2 in April 2021 to 4,338 by March 2026, forming more than 70% of the total fleet. This includes both 12-metre and 9-metre electric AC low-floor buses inducted under various schemes.

Vehicle utilisation, measured in kilometres per bus per day, stood at 191 km in 2025-26, compared to 190 km in 2013-14. Fleet utilisation was recorded at 81.39% in 2025-26, lower than 85.51% in 2013-14 but comparable to recent years. The load factor increased to 88.33% in 2025-26 from 86.63% a decade ago, suggesting that buses still in operation are being filled to higher capacity despite the overall drop in ridership.

Total buses on road (daily average) declined to 2,615 in 2025-26 from 3,222 in 2019-20 – a reduction of nearly 19% in six years. Passenger numbers stood at 743 million in 2025-26, compared to 1.22 billion in 2019-20, indicating a reduction of nearly 39% in total annual ridership.

As of February 28, 2026, 2,983 bus marshals were deployed in DTC and cluster buses for passenger security – a decline from over 9,000 in 2020-21. Night bus services continue to operate on 27 routes with 86 buses in service. The report notes that 30 women special buses are being operated, with 25% of seats reserved for women in buses.

Installation of CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS-based systems has been done in e-buses as safety upgrades.