Delhi: DTC to start bus services to popular religious destinations

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is planning to start bus services to religious destinations such as Katra (Vaishno Devi), Khatu Shyam, and Ayodhya, allowing devotees to travel conveniently and safely, officials said on Monday. The public transporter will also engage 50 environment-friendly AC Buses on 17 Interstate routes to improve regional mobility, they added. (Hindustan Times)

The public transporter will also engage 50 environment-friendly AC Buses on 17 Interstate routes to improve regional mobility, they added.

The buses will operate based on benchmark rates prescribed by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU).

“The buses that will be engaged will be BS-VI compliant buses on a wet lease basis for interstate operations. The 17 interstate routes on which buses will be run include Bareilly, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur,” said an official.

Delhi Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is also working to facilitate religious tourism through improved bus connectivity. New bus services are being planned from Delhi to major religious destinations

The government is also exploring interstate bus connectivity between Delhi and Bihar. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed soon to operationalise these services and strengthen connectivity between the two regions.

DTC has already commenced operations of electric buses on key routes including Delhi–Baraut (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi–Sonipat (Haryana), Delhi–Dharuhera (Haryana), and Delhi–Panipat (Haryana), improving connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring regions.

The government is also planning to add additional interstate routes, including Nanaksar Delhi–Ghaziabad Bus Terminal, Delhi–Rewari, Delhi–Karnal, Delhi–Rohtak, Delhi–Alwar, and Delhi–Jewar, which are expected to enhance accessibility for daily commuters and regional travelers.