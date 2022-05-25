Delhi engineer found dead in Pune gorge

Pune: The four days of frantic search for the missing Delhi-based engineer Farhan Shah (24) ended on Tuesday after the rescue team recovered the trekker’s body from a 350-foot gorge near Duke’s Point in Lonavla during the morning hours.

The body was traced by rescuers from INS Shivaji team who had joined the local police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Shivdurg Prathistan teams, in finding the engineer who had lost his way.

Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said, “The body of the missing youth was located deep in the gorge. Since it’s a steep area, the youth may have slipped and fell in a state of panic.” By afternoon, police and NDRF teams retrieved the body from the gorge.

Police officials and other rescuers said that the location from where Shah’s body was recovered is not known for frequent mishaps.

“Since he was on a solo trip it became difficult for him to reconnect with the outside world. Otherwise, the area where he went missing is not prone to accidents or trekkers going missing or meeting with accidents,” said Deshmukh.

Shah, a mechanical engineer from Delhi who was on a tourist visit at Duke’s Nose Point (Nagphani) at Lonavla near Pune went missing in the forest on Friday afternoon. Expert rescuers from Lonavla, Kurwane and Khopoli villages had joined the police-led search operation during the past four days.

The missing youngster had come to Kolhapur for some official work. He works in a Delhi-based robotics firm. Shah stayed for a day in Kolhapur, Pune and went to Duke’s Point at Lonavla to tour the area as hiking was his passion. He was alone at the time he messaged his brother and friends that he was walking in the wrong direction and lost track in the forest. He also told his friends on phone that they should start searching for him as he had lost his way, police officials said.

According to the deceased’s brother Farheen Shah, who is also an engineer, during the last phone call that Farhan made on Friday, he felt exhausted and was running out of water.

“We were searching for him for the past four days and the family was worried for him. He had told me that his drinking water was getting over and he was getting exhausted. We are in a state of shock and are checking his belongings and other details,” Farheen said over the phone.

Anand Gawade, director, local rescue team Shivdurg Pratishthan, said, “We had been interacting with Farheen during the search operation as well as facilitating his brother’s body to Delhi. He told us that his father was a former Air Force officer and the family is settled in Delhi. He had come for some assignment and later visited Lonavla.”

Shiv Kumar, assistant commandant, NDRF, said that the place where Farhan’s body was recovered was a steep slope covered by bushes. “Our team on the spot feel that he may have slipped and fallen down,” said Kumar.