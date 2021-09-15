Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Exhibitions may get relief from ongoing Covid restrictions
A woman receives a dose of COVAXIN coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, during a vaccination drive organised by SEEDS, an NGO which normally specialise in providing relief after floods and other natural disasters, at an under-construction flyover in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files (REUTERS)
A woman receives a dose of COVAXIN coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, during a vaccination drive organised by SEEDS, an NGO which normally specialise in providing relief after floods and other natural disasters, at an under-construction flyover in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files (REUTERS)
Delhi: Exhibitions may get relief from ongoing Covid restrictions

Brijesh Goyal, leader of Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing, said he along with a group of exhibition and event organisers met Delhi industry minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the DDMA this week to discuss the issue.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:21 AM IST

New Delhi:The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to allow exhibitions in the national capital in its next order, said Brijesh Goyal, leader of Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing.

Goyal, who is also the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said he along with a group of exhibition and event organisers met Delhi industry minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the DDMA this week to discuss the issue.

“Right now weekly markets, cinemas, schools, metro, malls, markets etc. have opened in Delhi.

Exhibitions and events should also be exempted. The exhibition industry has suffered a lot due to Covid-19. If the restrictions are lifted then nearly 40,000 people will get back to work,” he said.

“We got full assurance from the ministers that exhibitions will also get relief in the next meeting of the DDMA. There are more than 100 exhibition business to customer (B2C) organisers in Delhi. So far, the DDMA has only allowed business to business exhibitions,” Goyal said.

There are no such restrictions in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad because of which many programs have been shifted to neighbouring cities and Delhi is losing on revenue.

