Delhi: Five shops gutted in massive fire at Vasant Vihar market

Delhi: A major fire broke out in a market complex in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar in the early hours of Saturday in which at least five shops were gutted, fire department said adding that no injuries were reported in the incident. At least five shops were gutted in the fire at Vasant Vihar’s C-Block market (Twitter/@AtulGargDFS)

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said that the call regarding blaze in a market in Vasant Vihar’s C-Block was received around 5am after which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service. The shops were spread across three floors, they said.

“At least five shops have been completely damaged. The shops were on ground, mazenine and first floor,” Garg said.

Garg said that the fire was brought under control in a few hours after which cooling off operation continued. “The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained,” he said.

On Thursday evening, massive fire broke out in Chandni Chowk in which at least 150 shops were damaged in the blaze. Though the fire was brought under control after about eight hours, it continued for the next 36 hours.

“We have received he maximum fire calls this summer and the reason, we assume is the temperature. It’s a globally known phenomenon that as the temperature rises, fires will increase,” he said.