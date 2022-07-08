Delhi: Four youths feared drowned in Yamuna; three bodies recovered so far
In a tragic incident, four youths who had come to swim in the Yamuna river were feared drowned, police said on Friday. While bodies of three have been recovered, divers are still looking for one.
Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a control room call was received around 1:20am on Friday at Burari police station wherein 4 persons were reported missing.
During inquiry, police said, it was found that around noon of Thursday, four persons aged 14-20 had come from Loni to swim in Yamuna at thokar number 7, Sonia Pushta, Burari. When they didn’t reach home, their families started looking for them and with the help of a friend, a bike was located at the Yamuna bank and some clothes were found. Subsequently, police were informed.
Search and rescue started at the dawn and so far three bodies have been recovered, police said adding that divers have been looking for the fourth person.
