Delhi government cancels class 9, 11 annual exams

The Delhi government on Thursday cancelled class 9 and 11 annual exams and said the students would be promoted on the basis of mid-term exams. Earlier, the Centre had cancelled class 10 and 12 Central Board of Secondary Education examination.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in April, the Delhi government’s education department had, on April 12, postponed class 9 and 11 annual exams. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “While students of kindergarten to class 6 were promoted to the next grade on the basis of the no-detention policy, students of classes 9 and 11 were anxious about how they would be promoted. Today, we have taken a decision to cancel their exams which were postponed on April 12 and promote them on the basis of their mid-term results.”

The education minister also announced that those private schools that had managed to conduct their mid-term and annual examination may declare their results on the basis of those tests. Sisodia also said in case both public and private schools were unable to conduct mid-term examination for all papers, heads of schools can prepare the result on the basis of the best marks scored by the student in any two subjects.

“Those students who did not take their mid-term exams or appeared for only one paper, or failed to secure the qualifying marks, will be given another chance. However, there will not be any physical examination for such students. The reassessment will be done on the basis of projects and assignments – the guidelines for which will be made available in the coming days,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia also said that government schools in the city will declare the results of class 9 and 11 on June 22. “Students can check their results on our website or will be informed through SMS. They do not have to come to school for their results,” he said.

He also announced the timeline for non-planned admission in Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9. The education department will conduct the admission process in two phases and the registration for it, like last year, will be done online.

“Those children seeking admission in a government school in classes 6 to 9, can apply for registration process online. The application process will begin tomorrow and will continue till June 30. Admissions under this phase will be declared by July 14. The second phase of admission registrations will be from July 23 to August 6,” he said.