Delhi government issues directive enforcing new norms on Vande Mataram

The Delhi government has directed all departments, universities, technical institutions, and autonomous bodies to ensure strict implementation of the rules governing the playing and singing of the national song at official programmes, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). The government has also directed that schools may begin the day’s work with community singing of the national song.

The directive, dated February 17, follows instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and was circulated by the Delhi government for “information and compliance”. Subsequently, the department of training and technical education also forwarded the order to registrars of universities, principals of Industrial Training Institutes, and other officials.

According to the order, uploaded on the Delhi government website, the official version of the national song comprises six stanzas and has a playing duration of approximately three minutes and 10 seconds. “Authorities have been instructed to ensure that the prescribed version is followed during designated official occasions and that due decorum is maintained,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The order specifies that the official version of “Vande Mataram” shall be played at civil investiture ceremonies, on the arrival of the President at formal state functions organised by the government, and immediately before and after the President addresses the nation on All India Radio and television. It also applies when Governors or Lieutenant Governors arrive at formal state functions within their respective jurisdictions and when the national flag is brought on parade.

In addition, the order provides guidelines for mass singing of the national song, particularly during ceremonial and cultural events, including the unfurling of the national flag. It states that organisers should ensure the presence of a suitably trained choir, proper public address systems, and circulation of printed lyrics among participants where required to enable coordinated singing.

“When the National Song is played by a band, the Song will be preceded by a roll of drums to assist the audience to know that the National Song is going to be played, unless there is some other specific indication that the National Song is about to be played, as for example, when fanfares are sounded before the National Song is played. The duration of the roll, in terms of marching drill, will be seven paces in slow march” the order added.

The government has also directed that schools may begin the day’s work with community singing of the national song, and school authorities should make adequate provisions in their programmes to promote awareness and respect for the national song, national anthem and national flag among students.

The instructions further emphasise the importance of maintaining proper decorum during the playing or singing of Vande Mataram.

“Whenever the official version is played or sung, the audience shall stand to attention. However, when it is played as part of a newsreel or documentary in a film, audiences are not expected to stand as doing so would interrupt the screening… and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the National Song,” the order added.

Officials have also been directed to sensitise staff, organisers and institutions about the procedures and ensure adherence to the prescribed format and duration. The communication notes that the national song may also be sung on occasions that are not strictly ceremonial but are invested with significance due to the presence of ministers or other dignitaries, provided proper respect and decorum are observed.

HT on February 11 reported that the MHA had issued a 10-page order on January 28 to all states and Union territories, ministries and constitutional bodies outlining the first-ever official protocol for singing of Vande Mataram.

The MHA communication, which forms the basis of the directive, reiterates that “Vande Mataram”, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, is the national song of India and outlines the official version and occasions on which it is to be performed.

The Union government’s reiteration of the extended six-stanza version has also revived discussion around the historical evolution of “Vande Mataram”. While the first two stanzas are widely used and were adopted for official purposes after Independence, the full six-stanza version appears in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel Anandamath. Over the last few months, debates have arisen over the use of the complete version, with the opposition raising concerns over interpretation of certain portions. The government’s order focuses on ensuring uniformity in official performance and adherence to prescribed procedures across institutions and government functions.