Delhi govt sets up 200 camps, arranges essentials for Kanwariyas

As the Kanwar yatra began on Tuesday, the Delhi government said they set up approximately 200 camps for Kanwariyas this year, nearly two dozen more than last year, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Around 85 camps will be set up in the east, north-east, and Shahdara districts since the three areas are the entry points for Kanwariyas to Delhi and receive the most footfall. Delhi Police officers in these districts will work in three shifts with a one-hour overlap between the shifts, officials said.

The camps will have waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water supply, medical facilities, and other necessary amenities, officials added. All district administrations have been instructed to ensure safety and take essential steps to maintain law and order during the Kanwar season, officials added.

Revenue minister Atishi on Tuesday said that the government has made all necessary arrangements for the season. “Instructions have been given to all district administrations to be on alert in Delhi,” said Atishi.

Delhi Police officers also said that at least two meetings were organised with stakeholders regarding law and order. Officers said that the footfall will start increasing after July 6 towards the last few days till July 16. “We have divided the area into three zones. In northeast, we see the most footfall on the 66 Feet Road. We have deployed around 1,000 officials, along with 960-1,000 civil defence personnel and 15 companies of outside force. We have ensured at least eight cameras at every camp,” said Joy Tirkey, DCP, northeast, which sees the highest kanwar yatra footfall in Delhi. “I have also given a list of 64 dos and don’ts to the station house officers,” said the DCP.