Delhi govt approves excise policy extension, approval awaited
The Delhi Cabinet late on Sunday approved the extension of the excise policy 2021-22 for a month till August 31 and sent the proposal for lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s approval. Saxena is likely to consider the proposal on Monday, said his office. After Saxena approves the proposal and a formal order is issued the liquor shops can open from Monday for a month.
The extension was approved to enable a smooth transition from the existing to the old policy under the which government ran almost 60% of the liquor stores.
The Cabinet said the tenure of existing licenses was expiring on July 31 and added to maintain the confidence of people in the administration, the Delhi government extended the existing licenses for a month. “Seized of the fact that the Excise Policy 2021-22 is not able to achieve the desired objectives of fetching greater revenues as envisaged and projected, and owing to the fact that the said policy has been flagged with many a issues that are under detailed examination/investigation by agencies, the Government of National Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has decided to revert to the old policy (prevalent till 16th November 2021) for a period of six months with effect from 01st September, 2022.”
It was not immediately known if under the old policy only the government will run liquor stores or will it issue licenses to private players as well as was being done before the new policy was implemented in November 2021. Under the old regime, around 40% of liquor stores were being run by private players.
Liquor traders have sought permission to run liquor stores during the implementation of the old policy as was previously done. “This system was in practice for nearly 20 years and it is a tested system which yielded sustained revenue growth over the years to the government. We do not currently have any information about whether the government will permit private players to run some stores when the old policy is implemented,” said a trader, who did not want to be named.
-
West Bengal: 10 pilgrims die after getting electrocuted by generator on vehicle
At least 10 pilgrims were killed, while 14 others were injured in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a pickup van they were travelling in got electrocuted, the police said on Monday. The pilgrims were heading from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to Jalpeshwar temple in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri. The incident took place around 12:45 am near Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.
-
T Mohandas Pai, founder of Kannada daily 'Udayavani', passes away at 89
A popular Kannada daily, who founded 'Udayavani', T Mohandas M Pai, passed away at 89 years old on Sunday at a hospital in Udupi after ailing from a chronic illness, news agency PTI reported. Pai has left behind the legacy built by his father Dr T M A Pai, the founder of Manipal Group of Institutions.
-
Sanjay Raut taken to court as ED seeks his custody in land scam case
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody. Raut spent the night in the ED's south Mumbai office in Ballard Estate after his arrest in a money laundering case related a slum redevelopment land scam.
-
Lucknow, Kanpur commissioners transferred in reshuffle of 7 IPS officers in UP
The commissioners of police of Lucknow and Kanpur were transferred in a reshuffle of seven senior Indian Police Service officers by the Uttar Pradesh state government late on Sunday night, according to a government order. Lucknow CP DK Thakur and Kanpur CP Vijay Singh Meena have been transferred to the state police headquarters. Additional director general, intelligence, has replaced Thakur as new CP of Lucknow. Thakur was posted as CP Lucknow on November 18, 2020.
-
Gurugram traffic alert: Disruption on route towards Delhi due to accident
The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday took to Twitter to inform commuters about traffic congestion on National Highway 48 (NH-48) due to an accident. This is the second time in two days that traffic congestion was reported in the area. Disruption in traffic movement was first reported on July 30 near Manesar chowk towards Jaipur due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall.
