Delhi govt approves excise policy extension, approval awaited

Published on Aug 01, 2022
A closed shop due to liquor shortage after heavy rush on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)
By Alok K N Mishra

The Delhi Cabinet late on Sunday approved the extension of the excise policy 2021-22 for a month till August 31 and sent the proposal for lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s approval. Saxena is likely to consider the proposal on Monday, said his office. After Saxena approves the proposal and a formal order is issued the liquor shops can open from Monday for a month.

The extension was approved to enable a smooth transition from the existing to the old policy under the which government ran almost 60% of the liquor stores.

The Cabinet said the tenure of existing licenses was expiring on July 31 and added to maintain the confidence of people in the administration, the Delhi government extended the existing licenses for a month. “Seized of the fact that the Excise Policy 2021-22 is not able to achieve the desired objectives of fetching greater revenues as envisaged and projected, and owing to the fact that the said policy has been flagged with many a issues that are under detailed examination/investigation by agencies, the Government of National Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has decided to revert to the old policy (prevalent till 16th November 2021) for a period of six months with effect from 01st September, 2022.”

It was not immediately known if under the old policy only the government will run liquor stores or will it issue licenses to private players as well as was being done before the new policy was implemented in November 2021. Under the old regime, around 40% of liquor stores were being run by private players.

Liquor traders have sought permission to run liquor stores during the implementation of the old policy as was previously done. “This system was in practice for nearly 20 years and it is a tested system which yielded sustained revenue growth over the years to the government. We do not currently have any information about whether the government will permit private players to run some stores when the old policy is implemented,” said a trader, who did not want to be named.

    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

Monday, August 01, 2022
