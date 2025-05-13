Delhi govt cancels two-day assembly session scheduled for May 13-14

The Delhi government has deferred its two-day assembly scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, and new dates for the session will be announced in the coming days, assembly officials said on Monday. The budget session of the assembly on April 2. (HT Photo)

The government did not give a reason for the move. It was likely to table and pass the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, for regulating private school fees during the session.

“The sitting of the second part of the second session (budget session) of the eighth legislative assembly of Delhi scheduled for May 13 (Tuesday) and May 14 (Wednesday) has been cancelled. The government has decided to defer the session. New dates will be announced later,” said an order issued by deputy secretary Mukesh C Sharma.

Previously, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had postponed the election for member of standing committee and wards committee due to the conflict with Pakistan. “The municipal secretariat office is likely to take a call on fresh dates on Tuesday,” an MCD official said.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its legislature group meeting at the secretariat on Sunday and discussed the bills and issues to be taken up during the two-day session and schemes launched by the government over the last two months.

On April 29, the Delhi cabinet approved the draft bill, Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025, to regulate fees in private schools in the city. The bill will apply to all 1,677 private unaided schools in the city and seeks to make the process of fee determination by schools transparent and include parents in the process. The bill came after protests by parents from across the city against fee hikes in private schools.

The first session of the newly constituted Delhi assembly started on February 24 when all the newly elected MLAs took oath. In that session the speaker was elected, the lieutenant governor (LG) gave an address, and the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) reports were tabled. The second session or the budget session started on March 24. Chief minister Rekha Gupta presented the budget for 2025-26 with an outlay of ₹1 lakh crore, marking a 31.5% increase over the previous year.

Reacting to the cancellation of the assembly session, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said on X: “Central government and the entire BJP are on the back foot due to the untimely ceasefire declared by America instead of the Central Government. BJP, which is running away from facing the questions of the country, has now also cancelled the Delhi Assembly session scheduled to be held tomorrow.”

The BJP did not respond to requests for a comment.