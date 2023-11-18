World Cup Final will be dry day for Delhi. Here's why

As Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to take on Australia in the thrilling ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final, the Delhi government has declared a dry day on November 19, the day of the much-awaited cricket smackdown. The Delhi government has declared a dry day on November 19 on account of Chhath Puja 2023 (File/Representative Image)

The Delhi government has declared a dry day on November 19 on account of Chhath Puja, the annual festival of worshipping the Sun, which is prominent in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This year, Chhath Puja is on the same day as the cricket world cup final.

On November 19 i.e. Sunday, the liquor shops across the national capital will remain shut, and the sale of alcohol will be banned. This is likely to hamper the weekend plans of many Delhiites, as the World Cup season has seen a boost in alcohol sales each year.

An order issued by the Excise department on Thursday said all liquor vends will stay closed as Surya Shashti (Chhath Puja) on Sunday has been declared a dry day. The city government has prepared more than 900 ghats for the worshippers to worship the Sun god.

Chhath Puja is a four-day celebration mostly observed in north and eastern parts of India, where devotees offer arghya to the Sun God and observe a fast on the last two days. The festivities of the same commenced on November 17 this year, with tomorrow being the last day of the puja.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his squad have reached Ahmedabad to face Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final match, taking place in the Narendra Modi Stadium. The opening ceremony will feature a performance by international sensation Dua Lipa.

While liquor stores will remain closed on Sunday, Delhi bars and pubs are planning to cash in on the World Cup final frenzy, planning on levying hefty entry and service charges as patrons come in to cheer for Team India.