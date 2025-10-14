Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi govt declares Southern Ridge a 'Reserved Forest’ to curb pollution

    The 41-kilometre area of the Southern Ridge will be a “Reserved Forest” which will increase Delhi's green cover. 

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 9:27 AM IST
    ANI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the state government has taken an initiative to reduce pollution in Delhi. She took it to her X and stated that the Delhi government has taken a crucial step in protecting the capital city from pollution and to strengthen environmental balance.

    File photo of Delhi's Southern Ridge, considered part of the Capital’s ‘lungs’. (HT Photo )
    File photo of Delhi's Southern Ridge, considered part of the Capital’s ‘lungs’. (HT Photo )

    The state government has declared that the 41-kilometre area of the Southern Ridge will be a "Reserved Forest", which will significantly increase Delhi's green cover and improve air quality.

    "To protect Delhi from pollution and to strengthen environmental balance, the Delhi government has taken an important decision. The 41 square kilometre area of the Southern Ridge has been declared a 'Reserved Forest,' which will significantly expand Delhi's green cover and improve air quality. This decision is a historic step towards realising the resolve of 'Green and Sustainable Delhi'," Rekha wrote on X.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday indicated lifting restrictions on the bursting of green firecrackers in the National Capital Region for Diwali.

    A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its order and said it will decide on relaxing the absolute ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

    "For the time being, we will permit the ban lifting during Diwali," the bench remarked.

    Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi-NCR and Haryana, requested the Bench to lift the restrictions put on crackers.

    He requested the apex court to allow the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Christmas and New Year's Eve - between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am, and for one hour on Gurpurab, he said.

    The Solicitor General further stated that PESO and NEERI will periodically inspect the manufacture of crackers and ensure that only approved green fire formulations are sold in the market. SG said only the green cracker approached by NEERI shall be permitted.

    On September 26, the top court allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in Delhi, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the NCR.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Govt Declares Southern Ridge A 'Reserved Forest’ To Curb Pollution
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes