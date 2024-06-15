Delhi govt extends deadline for registration of cabs by 2 months

The Delhi transport department has extended the deadline for registration of cabs — both four-wheelers and two-wheelers — under its aggregator policy by approximately two months, according to officials aware of the matter. The original deadline expired on Saturday, June 15, but the department decided not to take any coercive action until the extension was formalised, the officials added. The aggregator scheme, notified on November 29, 2023, applies to any person or entity managing a fleet of vehicles through digital or other means to ferry passengers or connect drivers offering delivery services. (HT Photo)

“Most of big fleet operators and aggregators have registered with the department already, but the procedure of getting vehicle numbers and registering each vehicle is time consuming. Most two-wheeler operators have begun registering. Due to this, we will extend the deadline by two months, for which the order will be passed within a week,” a senior transport department official said, asking not to be named.

The Delhi government introduced the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme in November last year to regulate cab and delivery service operations in the Capital. They also launched a portal, www.myfleet.delhi.gov.in, in March 2024 to facilitate licensing, fee payments, and compliance for vehicle on-boarding as per the policy. Aggregators were initially given 90 days to register their fleets and obtain licenses.

The officials said that so far,15 four-wheeler and two-wheeleraggregators have registered, covering both cab fleets and delivery services. “Given how long the onboarding process is taking, we will not impose penalties on operating fleets as of now. We will guide aggregators on the next steps once initial registrations are complete,” the official added.

The aggregator scheme, notified on November 29, 2023, applies to any person or entity managing a fleet of vehicles through digital or other means to ferry passengers or connect drivers offering delivery services for a seller, an e-commerce entity, or a private consignor. It also mandates all cab and delivery service providers to switch entirely to electric vehicles by 2030 to combat air pollution from vehicular emissions. Licenses issued under the policy are valid for five years.

The scheme makes provisions to allow bike taxis facing periodic bans in the Capital, but only electric two-wheelers will be considered for the exemption. This had been a major concern for all fleet operators who sought a gradual transition to EVs. Other vehicle categories, including commercial two-wheelers for goods, have four to five years to phase out conventional fuel-based fleets in favour of EVs.

Additionally, the policy mandates aggregators to install panic buttons and integrate with emergency services and Delhi Police (112) for all vehicles in their fleet. It also includes provisions for consumer grievance redressal by the service providers, vehicle fitness enforcement, pollution control, and a 24x7 control room to monitor driver movements. Remedial training for underperforming drivers is also required.

The scheme enforces compliance with stringent penalties for violations, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh. According to the policy, aggregators must also ensure the availability of accessible cars for persons with disabilities.