Delhi govt inaugurates drive to distribute tricolour

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday initiated the distribution of the national flags among the students of government school at Inderpuri in Central Delhi under the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign to distribute 2.5 million national flags to mark 75 years of independence. At Shaheed Captain Amit Verma school at Inderpuri Sisodia said that the government is distributing 25 lakh tricolors across the national capital. “On August 14, all the people of Delhi will participate in a mega event to celebrate 75th Independence Day at 5pm, by holding flags in hand and singing the national anthem. They will also pledge to make India, the greatest nation in the world,” he added.

Sisodia said, “Over the past 75 years, since independence, India has come the long way and now it’s time for the country to be the global leader. This will happen only when the whole country will pledge to make it the greatest and the strongest nation in the world. Along with the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign, the government has installed 500 national flags across the capital of 115ft and 166ft height.

Deputy CM said, “the flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. We must work to keep its pride intact and ensure that no resident of this country is ever deprived of his/her rights of education, healthcare, dignified life, only then the country will prosper.” As a part of the campaign all the students in Delhi government schools will be given flags to participate in the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign and on the eve of Independence Day, 100 events will be organized across the capital to mark this day.