Delhi govt inaugurates drive to distribute tricolour
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday initiated the distribution of the national flags among the students of government school at Inderpuri in Central Delhi under the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign to distribute 2.5 million national flags to mark 75 years of independence. At Shaheed Captain Amit Verma school at Inderpuri Sisodia said that the government is distributing 25 lakh tricolors across the national capital. “On August 14, all the people of Delhi will participate in a mega event to celebrate 75th Independence Day at 5pm, by holding flags in hand and singing the national anthem. They will also pledge to make India, the greatest nation in the world,” he added.
Sisodia said, “Over the past 75 years, since independence, India has come the long way and now it’s time for the country to be the global leader. This will happen only when the whole country will pledge to make it the greatest and the strongest nation in the world. Along with the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign, the government has installed 500 national flags across the capital of 115ft and 166ft height.
Deputy CM said, “the flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. We must work to keep its pride intact and ensure that no resident of this country is ever deprived of his/her rights of education, healthcare, dignified life, only then the country will prosper.” As a part of the campaign all the students in Delhi government schools will be given flags to participate in the “Har Hath Tiranga” campaign and on the eve of Independence Day, 100 events will be organized across the capital to mark this day.
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
