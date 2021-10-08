Delhi govt issues vaccine mandate for its employees

The Delhi government on Friday released a vaccine mandate for its employees saying that employees who did not get at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine will be prohibited from joining their workplaces starting October 16.

The mandate from the Delhi government comes amid the offices and businesses reopening in the city following the drop in the number of cases.

The Delhi government asked employees working in departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, local bodies, educational institutions under the government of NCT of Delhi, including frontline workers, healthcare workers as well as teachers and other staff working in schools and colleges to get vaccinated by October 15.

The order said that the unvaccinated employees should not be allowed to attend office and their respective institutions from October 16. The order also said that the period of absence from October 16 to the date of the first vaccination will be treated as the employee being on ‘leave’. Once the employee is vaccinated and ready to resume work the head of the respective department will verify it through the Arogya Setu application or the certificate of vaccination produced by the concerned employee.

The order also said that the government of India too could issue similar directions with respect to its employees working in Delhi.