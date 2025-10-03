New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said government officials must constantly upgrade themselves with the latest techniques and technology to work efficiently and address people's problems sensitively. Delhi govt officials must upgrade skills to serve people better: CM Gupta

Addressing a two-day training programme for tehsildars and sub-registrars of the revenue department, Gupta said training is an important part of life for officials as well as political leaders.

"There has not been any system of training of officials under the Delhi government. The tehsildars and sub-registrars will be able to serve people more efficiently after this training," she said.

The government also issued directions for the training of senior officials, the chief minister said while launching the training programme.

"It is imperative to equip officials with the latest systems and techniques for better governance and redressing public grievances," Gupta emphasised.

Asserting that sensitivity is an important part of training, Gupta urged the officials to stay connected with people and resolve their problems.

Public conduct of officials defines the identity of a government, Gupta said, expecting the trainees to bring energy, discipline and transparency into the official machinery.

Delhi government is determined to strengthen digitisation, improve transparency, modernise offices and act firmly against corruption, so that every citizen can access revenue services without any fear, bias, or unnecessary difficulty, she said.

The chief minister also said that unlike some other states, Delhi does not have an ex-cadre system for tehsildars and sub-registrars, which makes initial training vital for the new appointees.

The programme will not only help them understand the complexities of their roles but also equip them to simplify processes for the citizens and ensure a clean and corruption-free administration, the chief minister said.

Gupta also stressed that it is time to get rid of the negative perceptions of government offices, such as unnecessary delays, disorder, and lack of cleanliness.

She drew attention to challenges like heavy workloads, interference by middlemen, fake documents and irregularities in stamp duty, which need to be addressed with urgency.

Since matters of land, ownership and revenue are highly sensitive, maintaining public trust is vital, she pointed out, and added that discretion is necessary to find out what is right and what is wrong.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.