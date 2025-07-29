Delhi government orders ACB probe into Barapullah Phase-3 project

New Delhi The under-construction project at Sarai Kale Khan. (HT Archive)

The Delhi government on Monday recommended an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into alleged irregularities in the under-construction Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-3 and the payment of ₹175 crore to the contractor executing the work, officials familiar with the developments said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta issued the directions on Monday while reviewing the project, while chairing a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee. Officials said that concerns were raised over the Public Works Department’s (PWD) negligence and prolonged delays in the project during the meeting.

The CM instructed senior officials to ensure its timely completion, noting that the payment was allegedly necessitated because the previous government had prevented the company from executing the work. “This project is yet another example of corruption and negligence under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. They neither filed a review petition nor acted against the responsible officers, payout for which hampered other PWD schemes,” Gupta said.

In response, the AAP hit out at the BJP’s “four-engine” government, accusing it of ignoring public woes and instead, focussing its energies in initiating raids.

Gupta said that the project, which was scheduled to be completed in October 2017, was repeatedly delayed and eventually went into arbitration. The ruling favoured the contractor with an award of ₹120 crore. When the payment was withheld, the company approached the Delhi High Court, which, in May 2023, ordered the PWD to pay ₹175 crore, including interest and GST. The sum was subsequently paid during the tenure of then-PWD minister Atishi.

The chief minister also said that the contractor had initially offered to settle the dispute for ₹35 crore, but the proposal was ignored, resulting in the escalation of the matter to the high court. “The role of PWD officials in the irregularities and their actions will also be scrutinised under the vigilance enquiry,” the CM said.

The CM said that no further delay would be tolerated and assured adequate budgetary support to complete the project, which is expected to significantly ease traffic flow between southern and eastern parts of the Capital.

The elevated road will run from Barapullah Nallah to Mayur Vihar Phase-3 via Sarai Kale Khan.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma and senior departmental officials were present at the high-level meeting. Officials apprised the chief minister that the project would be expedited soon, as permissions for tree removal along the route were expected shortly.

The Delhi government approved the third phase of the Barapullah flyover in September 2011. An amount of ₹1,260.63 crore was allocated for the project in December 2014. The construction work began in April 2015, with a stipulated completion period of 30 months.

The original estimated cost of the project was ₹1,260.63 crore, out of which ₹1,238.68 crore has been spent. The total project cost is now estimated at ₹1,330 crore. Currently, 87% of the work has been completed. Permission for the early removal of trees is expected soon, after which the project will gain momentum, officials said.

For the financial year 2025–26, ₹150 crore has been allocated, of which ₹86.43 crore had been spent by June 2025, they said.

Responding to the allegations, the AAP said: “Jail whoever you want, file as many cases as you like—nothing will come of it, because there’s nothing to find. These investigations are not instruments of governance—they’re excuses to avoid real work.”