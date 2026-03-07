Delhi govt plans recreation zone on Munak Canal stretch

The Delhi government has prepared a plan to transform the underutilised Munak Canal stretch into a green public space and set up a Chhath ghat along the corridor, officials said on Friday. The project is estimated to cost around ₹102.6 crore. Despite the presence of a substantial land corridor along the canal, the space has remained unused and unorganised, said an official. (HT archive)

Officials said the Munak Canal stretch downstream of the Outer Ring Road has remained largely dry after the diversion of raw water to the Haiderpur water treatment plant, extending up to its outfall point into the Najafgarh drain near Inderlok Metro station.

Over the years, the canal has become heavily silted with deteriorated embankments, leading to mosquito breeding, foul odour and environmental concerns, affecting nearby residential areas, they added.

Despite the presence of a substantial land corridor along the canal, the space has remained unused and unorganised, said an official.

The Irrigation and Flood Control department has conceptualised a comprehensive rejuvenation plan for the dry canal. The project includes the development of a dedicated Chhath ghat, service roads on both banks of the canal, construction of a bridge and beautification of the surrounding corridor.

The development of the Chhath ghat and canal rejuvenation will cost about ₹37.61 crore and is expected to be completed within six months.

Officials said the ghat will also function as a recreational public space where over 30,000 people can gather simultaneously. The initiative is expected to benefit residents of surrounding areas including Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Keshavpuram, Netaji Subhash Place, Punjabi Bagh and Kohat Enclave.

As part of the broader rejuvenation plan, service roads and wheel guard will be constructed along both banks of the canal from the downstream side of Outer Ring Road to Prem Bari bridge (Singalpur bridge), at a cost of ₹6.9 crore for each side. These works are expected to be completed within four months.

Officials said the service roads will provide alternate connectivity for residents and commuters travelling along the canal corridor and help ease congestion in nearby localities.

The project also proposes the construction of a double-lane bridge upstream of the Singalpur bridge across the canal at an estimated cost of ₹4.51 crore, with a six-month construction timeline. Additionally, boundary walls, plantation and beautification works will be undertaken along the canal stretch between the Outer Ring Road and Inderlok Metro station at a cost of about ₹46.68 crore.