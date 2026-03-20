Delhi govt’s WhatsApp services to be launched in April

New Delhi: Delhi residents may soon be able to access around 65 government services through a WhatsApp-based governance platform, officials said on Thursday, adding that the platform is likely to be launched in April. Officials said the system is designed to offer a simple, user-friendly and 24×7 digital governance interface.

Officials said the services will be rolled out in a phased manner. According to the timeline shared by the department, user acceptance testing (UAT) and go-live for the initial services were initially scheduled for March.

“However, there has been a slight delay due to technical issues. The government will finalise the bidder soon,” said an official.

The Delhi government’s Information Technology (IT) department, which is developing the project, is also working on a dashboard for real-time monitoring of applications and ensuring their timely disposal, officials added.

The project will bring multiple services such as issuance of birth and caste certificates and driving licences onto a faceless, chat-based platform. Officials said the system is designed to offer a simple, user-friendly and 24×7 digital governance interface, reducing the need to visit government offices.

The initiative aims to provide seamless access to government services, enabling users to submit applications, receive notifications and obtain certificates through AI-enabled chatbots and WhatsApp Dynamic Flows.

Nearly 65 services available on the government’s e-district portal, spanning departments such as revenue, transport and social welfare, will be integrated into the platform, officials added.