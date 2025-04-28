The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed government and government-aided schools across Delhi to dissolve all existing School Management Committees (SMCs) and issued updated guidelines to conduct elections for their re-constitution. The move aims to strengthen community participation in school governance under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Delhi govt schools told to dissolve management panels

In a circular dated April 24, DoE announced that election committees, headed by the school head and a teacher-convener, will be in charge of the election process, with fresh elections to held on May 9 and results to be declared on May 10 to form new SMCs.

According to DoE, each SMC will comprise 16 members including the principal as chairperson, twelve parents or guardians, a teacher representative, an elected member from the local authority, and a social worker with experience in education. In addition, teachers from social science, mathematics and science will serve as special invitees to the committee.

The DoE circular said that voting is scheduled for May 9 between 8am and 11am in morning shift schools and 1pm and 4pm in evening shift schools, and the final scrutiny and nominations list will be prepared by May 7. “Defacement of school buildings and pasting of posters/bills in school premises is strictly prohibited,” a DoE official said. The notice said that DoE has banned the use of loudspeakers, posters, or any crowding near school premises during the election.

DoE said that parents keen to contest must submit their nomination forms, including personal and child details, a photograph, and a short statement on how they plan to contribute to the school. Five supporting signatures from other parents are also required.

According to the circular, half the committee members must be women, and there should be a proportionate number of parents from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections including one member from SC/ST/OBC and weaker sections (EWS). A vice-chairperson will be elected from among the parent members.

The SMC’s term usually lasts two years, with reconstitution required thereafter. According to DoE, district deputy directors of education (DDEs) have also been tasked with setting up a permanent core group (PCG) in each district, comprising a school head and two teachers, to supervise elections and appoint social workers. Social workers must apply online, and only those with a proven commitment to education will be considered, DoE said.

The SMCs are expected to monitor the school’s functioning, prepare and recommend a school development plan, and work actively to spread awareness about children’s rights to free and compulsory education in their neighbourhoods.