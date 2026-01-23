Delhi govt seeks details of expenditure from its depts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has begun preparations for the 2026-27 budget and directed its departments to submit realistic appraisals of expenditure incurred by them in the past nine months, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi government has begun preparations for the 2026-27 budget (HT)

According to officials, chief minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, held a meeting on Thursday with senior officials of various departments and sought inputs for budget preparation.

Earlier this week, the finance department had directed other government departments to review their budget positions as well as the expected expenditure during the remaining three months of the financial year and submit a consolidated statement by February 2.

An official said that a final review of the budgetary position based on the actual expenditure over the past nine months would be taken up soon.

In the communication addressed to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of departments by the finance department earlier this week, it was stated the Directorate of Audit in its report “has adversely viewed the excessive re-appropriation of funds, not surrendering anticipated saving, rush of expenditure during the last quarter/month of the financial year and unnecessary supplementary provisions.”

“It has also recommended preparing realistic budget estimates to avoid large savings at the end of the financial year along with avoiding a rush of expenditure in the last quarter/month of the financial year,” read the communication.

The finance department asked departments to ensure that a realistic appraisal of the actual expenditure to be incurred by the department during 2025-26 is taken up.

Last year, the Delhi government presented a ₹1 lakh crore budget for 2025–26, which was 31% higher than the previous year. Among the allocations were ₹1,000 crore for improving Delhi-NCR transport links, ₹5,100 crore for a yet-to-be-launched women’s welfare scheme offering ₹2,500 per month to eligible beneficiaries, ₹2,144 crore for strengthening healthcare under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and ₹1,000 crore for education. Other heads that received funding included infrastructure development, roads, sewer systems and water supply.