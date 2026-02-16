Edit Profile
    Delhi govt to begin WhatsApp governance trials next month

    The initiative aims to offer seamless access to government services via WhatsApp, allowing users to submit requests, receive notifications and obtain certificates through AI-enabled chatbots and WhatsApp Dynamic Flows, an official said, requesting anonymity.

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:48 AM IST
    By Saloni Bhatia, New Delhi
    The Delhi government is set to begin a trial run of its WhatsApp Governance initiative next month to provide citizens access to key e-services through the messaging platform, officials said.

    Nearly 50 services across departments have been identified for integration (@BJP4Delhi)
    Nearly 50 services across departments have been identified for integration (@BJP4Delhi)

    The initiative aims to offer seamless access to government services via WhatsApp, allowing users to submit requests, receive notifications and obtain certificates through AI-enabled chatbots and WhatsApp Dynamic Flows, an official said, requesting anonymity. “We have shortlisted some companies and are planning to do trial runs within the next 15-20 days. If the trial runs go off smoothly, the services might go live by the end of next month or April,” he added.

    Officials said the platform will feature a bilingual chatbot in Hindi and English to help applicants apply for services such as birth and caste certificates, upload documents and pay fees. Users will be able to send a “Hi” to access services, after which they will be redirected to the e-district portal to complete formalities and upload documents. An application number will then be generated, allowing citizens to track the status and receive documents on WhatsApp.

    Nearly 50 services across departments have been identified for integration. “In the initial phase, the government plans to offer services offered by the revenue department, like getting a marriage certificate, income certificate, domicile certificate, etc. The services will further be expanded to other departments,” the official said.

    Under the “Governance through WhatsApp” initiative, services currently available online will be brought to WhatsApp using artificial intelligence, officials said. The project, being executed by the IT department, aims to reduce physical visits, improve efficiency and provide round-the-clock access to services.

    • Saloni Bhatia
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Saloni Bhatia

      Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More

    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Govt To Begin WhatsApp Governance Trials Next Month
