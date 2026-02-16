Delhi govt to begin WhatsApp governance trials next month

The Delhi government is set to begin a trial run of its WhatsApp Governance initiative next month to provide citizens access to key e-services through the messaging platform, officials said. Nearly 50 services across departments have been identified for integration (@BJP4Delhi)

The initiative aims to offer seamless access to government services via WhatsApp, allowing users to submit requests, receive notifications and obtain certificates through AI-enabled chatbots and WhatsApp Dynamic Flows, an official said, requesting anonymity. “We have shortlisted some companies and are planning to do trial runs within the next 15-20 days. If the trial runs go off smoothly, the services might go live by the end of next month or April,” he added.

Officials said the platform will feature a bilingual chatbot in Hindi and English to help applicants apply for services such as birth and caste certificates, upload documents and pay fees. Users will be able to send a “Hi” to access services, after which they will be redirected to the e-district portal to complete formalities and upload documents. An application number will then be generated, allowing citizens to track the status and receive documents on WhatsApp.

Nearly 50 services across departments have been identified for integration. “In the initial phase, the government plans to offer services offered by the revenue department, like getting a marriage certificate, income certificate, domicile certificate, etc. The services will further be expanded to other departments,” the official said.

Under the “Governance through WhatsApp” initiative, services currently available online will be brought to WhatsApp using artificial intelligence, officials said. The project, being executed by the IT department, aims to reduce physical visits, improve efficiency and provide round-the-clock access to services.