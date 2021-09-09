Delhi govt to build multi-level bus parking sites in Vasant Vihar, Hari Nagar

The Delhi government will build two multi-level bus parking facilities in the city, with spaces for car parking and retail outlets as well, senior transport officials said on Thursday. The project, which was first rolled out three years ago, will be executed by NBCC, formerly known as the National Buildings Construction Corporation.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said these the two multi-level parking spaces for buses will come up at the existing DTC depots in Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar.

“NBCC has been asked to completely redesign the two depots into world-class bus spaces, which will be two to three times the current parking capacity,” he said.

The depot at Hari Nagar 1 and 2 is spread over a five-acre area and currently accommodates 100 buses. The 6.21-acre Vasant Vihar depot parks around 230 buses. Once the multi-level parking is ready, these facilities will be able to accommodate 330 and 400 buses each, respectively.

“The Hari Nagar depot will have four levels and the one at Vasant Vihar will have seven after the redevelopment. These depots will also account for basement parkings of over 260,000 square feet, accommodating over 690 cars and retail spaces,” said the minister.

Construction of these renovated bus depots will start by the end of this year and be completed, in phases, by 2024.

Apart from these two sites, DTC colonies at Shadipur and Hari Nagar 3 are being redeveloped into residential units along with retail and commercial facilities. These will also include EWS housing as per Delhi Master Plan 2021 norms.

In October 2020, DTC signed an agreement with NBCC to redevelop the transport corporation’s major land parcels in locations across Delhi for multi-level bus parking depots, redevelopment of residential colonies of DTC and more commercial facilities.