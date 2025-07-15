Delhi govt to convert incomplete hospital projects to super speciality centres

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that seven ongoing hospital projects in the Capital will be redeveloped as super specialty ICU Centres, each dedicated to treating specific critical illnesses. The move, she said, aims to transform Delhi into a premier medical hub “where no patient leaves disappointed, and people from across the country and the world come for treatment.” Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during the 'National ODOP Awards 2024' ceremony organised at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Monday. (Jitender Gupta/ANI)

Gupta made the announcement while inaugurating a private super specialty hospital in Model Town.

“The government is redeveloping these seven incomplete hospital infrastructures into Super Specialty ICU Centres, each focused on specific categories such as cancer, transplants, or high-risk deliveries,” she said. “They will also help address the acute shortage of ICU beds in the city. It is our dream that no citizen is denied medical treatment—whether due to financial constraints or inadequate infrastructure.”

The seven hospital projects—located in Kirari, Sultanpuri, Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Raghubir Nagar, Geeta Colony, and Dilshad Garden—were initiated during the Covid-19 pandemic to expand the city’s healthcare capacity. However, progress on most remains sluggish. Some are only around 50% complete, while others have made even less headway.

Originally envisioned as high-capacity ICU or multi-specialty centres, the projects have faced delays due to funding gaps, bureaucratic hurdles, and planning issues.

In light of the setbacks, the government is now exploring public-private partnership (PPP) models to expedite construction and operation.

Gupta blamed “poor planning and corruption in past governments” for the city’s underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the scarcity of hospital beds led to the loss of lives due to delayed treatment. At one point, Delhi had just 0.42 hospital beds per 1,000 residents,” she said. “Across 38 government hospitals, there were only six MRI machines and 12 CT scan machines—an alarming shortfall for a city of this scale.”

She also highlighted longstanding shortages of doctors, medicines, and equipment but said the BJP-led government is now actively working to modernise the system. “People will soon witness major transformations in Delhi’s medical landscape,” she added.

The newly inaugurated private hospital, now empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, will enable even the most underprivileged patients to access quality treatment without financial burden.

As part of its commitment to strengthening primary and secondary healthcare, the government has also designated 15 Aarogya Mandirs in each assembly constituency.