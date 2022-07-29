Delhi govt to enforce lane-driving policy soon

New Delhi: To ensure safe roads and smooth traffic, the AAP government is now going to implement lane driving across Delhi and hence, is getting proper road markings done on roads under the PWD.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the PWD, and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting with the officials to know the outcomes of this pilot phase.

During the meeting, the officials said that in the pilot phase, road marking was done on a 4.5 km road stretch between Raja Garden to Britannia Chowk where bus lanes were properly demarcated and lane driving was also enforced. This led to an increase in bus commute speed by 17%–23% and a reduction in travel time after the new marking was applied to the full run. Cases of lane infringement while driving also decreased by 54%.

Responding to the latest findings, Sisodia said, “Delhi Government is committed to provide safe roads and pleasant travel experience to all the commuters in the national capital. For this, the government is promoting lane driving and ensuring the road markings across the city as per global standards.” He added that along with all these efforts, a pilot project on unique road marking and lane driving was also implemented in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The pilot was successful and outcomes were excellent. Based on experiences gained from this pilot project, now the government will ensure lane driving and road marking on all roads of Delhi.

The Delhi Transport Department has started enforcement drives for lane driving by the buses. Apart from this, the government is also ensuring that all the encroachments from the bus lane are removed immediately to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers travelling by city buses.