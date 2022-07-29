Delhi govt to enforce lane-driving policy soon
New Delhi: To ensure safe roads and smooth traffic, the AAP government is now going to implement lane driving across Delhi and hence, is getting proper road markings done on roads under the PWD.
On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the PWD, and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting with the officials to know the outcomes of this pilot phase.
During the meeting, the officials said that in the pilot phase, road marking was done on a 4.5 km road stretch between Raja Garden to Britannia Chowk where bus lanes were properly demarcated and lane driving was also enforced. This led to an increase in bus commute speed by 17%–23% and a reduction in travel time after the new marking was applied to the full run. Cases of lane infringement while driving also decreased by 54%.
Responding to the latest findings, Sisodia said, “Delhi Government is committed to provide safe roads and pleasant travel experience to all the commuters in the national capital. For this, the government is promoting lane driving and ensuring the road markings across the city as per global standards.” He added that along with all these efforts, a pilot project on unique road marking and lane driving was also implemented in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The pilot was successful and outcomes were excellent. Based on experiences gained from this pilot project, now the government will ensure lane driving and road marking on all roads of Delhi.
The Delhi Transport Department has started enforcement drives for lane driving by the buses. Apart from this, the government is also ensuring that all the encroachments from the bus lane are removed immediately to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers travelling by city buses.
-
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
-
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
