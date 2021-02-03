Republic Day violence: Delhi CM issues list of arrested people, says govt will help trace missing farmers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will help trace the farmers missing from protest sites and if the need arises, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre.

Kejirwal said that the Delhi government will also release a list of 115 persons lodged in different jails in the national capital in connection with the January 26 violence.

“We are issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after Jan 26 violence & are kept in various Delhi jails. I hope it helps people looking for their family members who went missing after participating in Kisan Andolan on January 26,” he said at a press conference.

The Delhi Police said on Monday that it has arrested a total of 122 people in connection with the tractor rally violence.

The chief minister further assured that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government would make every effort to trace the missing people and he would also speak to the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre if the need arises.

On Tuesday, a delegation from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer groups, met Kejriwal, Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and presented a list of 29 people that went missing since the tractor rally in Delhi last Tuesday. The SKM also demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole incident and also requested a medical board to examine all those who had been arrested.

“The delegation demanded a medical board and said the investigation will expose the police brutality done on farmers. The leaders also demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole case so that the conspiracy of January 26 could be revealed,” a statement issued by the SKM read.