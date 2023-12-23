close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt to host week-long cultural events across Capital

Delhi govt to host week-long cultural events across Capital

ByAlok K N Mishra
Dec 24, 2023 05:03 AM IST

The calendar includes folk performances of classical music, traditional poetry to contemporary rock, with the aim to cater to a wide audience

Delhi will host a variety of cultural programmes with artistes from states across India from December 24 to 30. The department of art, culture, and languages, in collaboration with several academies and the tourism department, issued a week-long cultural calendar of Delhi on Saturday.

At Connaught Place in the city on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
At Connaught Place in the city on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The calendar includes folk performances of classical music, traditional poetry to contemporary rock, with the aim to cater to a wide audience.

“Delhi, being a microcosm of India, is bringing together people from various states with performances by an ensemble of musicians, dancers, poets, and performing artists in the ongoing festivities,” said art and culture minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On December 24 and 25, Central Park in Connaught Place will come alive with “Dhanak ke Rang,” a festival organised by the Urdu and Hindi Academies. It will host an all-women mushaira and kavi sammelan, along with performances by Sufi and rock bands.

On December 27 and 28, the “Remember Ghalib” festival will be held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre on Lodhi Road to pay homage to the poet Ghalib. The festival seeks to preserve and promote his literary legacy and showcase its impact on the city’s culture.

On December 28 and 29, Siri Fort Auditorium will host Rajasthani folk performances and an evening of qawwali. For classical music connoisseurs, a Thumri festival has been planned at the Kamani Auditorium from December 27 to 29.

The calendar also features Uttarini and Ragini festivals at various locations across the city.

“By fostering a vibrant cultural landscape, we aim to enhance the quality of life for every resident, providing moments of joy, reflection, and shared celebration,” Bharadwaj said.

All the events are free.

