Delhi govt to limit e-rickshaws at 2,50,000 to address urban congestion

To address urban traffic congestion, the Delhi government, for the first time, is planning to limit the number of e-rickshaws in the Capital to 250,000, according to the draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0. Officials said the move aims to curb worsening traffic congestion, improving road safety and checking the unchecked rise of illegal vehicles in Delhi. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Officials said the move aims to curb worsening traffic congestion, improving road safety and checking the unchecked rise of illegal vehicles in Delhi.

The government is also looking to regulate the rapidly expanding sector of non-motorised vehicles, which officials said, has emerged as a major mobility challenge in the city. The draft EV policy states, “Having regard to the serious concerns relating to traffic congestion, road safety hazards, air and noise pollution, and the excessive and unregulated proliferation of e-rickshaws, the government has decided to introduce a fleet cap of 250,000 e-rickshaws operating in Delhi.”

To be sure, the total number of registered autos in Delhi is also capped at 100,000 following a Supreme Court order.

The new policy draft states that no registrations beyond the limit of 250,000 will be permitted unless the cap is revised by the government in the future.

According to VAHAN data, Delhi currently has 205,665 registered e-rickshaws. Transport department officials estimate that nearly an equal number of e-rickshaws operate illegally on city roads, taking the total number of such vehicles to over 400,000.

Officials said e-rickshaw numbers accelerated sharply over the past few years. In 2025 alone, 44,361 e-rickshaws were registered, nearly double the 27,798 added in 2024. Registrations stood at 17,546 in 2023 and merely 13,611 in 2022.

A senior transport department official said the need for a cap was felt after enforcement agencies, civic authorities and residents raised repeated concerns regarding congestion and unsafe movement of e-rickshaws in several high-density zones. “The sector has grown rapidly over the years without any effective ceiling or route regulation. There are concerns regarding illegal operations, road safety and congestion around metro stations, markets and residential colonies. The cap is intended to bring the sector under a structured regulatory framework.”

The official said the department is also preparing a large-scale enforcement drive against unauthorised e-rickshaws operating without valid registration or permits. Additionally, routes and points may also be identified for rationalisation of these vehicles to reduce overcrowding in some areas.“ Many of the illegal vehicles do not comply with prescribed safety standards and are operating without valid documents. Enforcement action will be intensified in the coming months,” the official added.

The draft policy also proposes tighter registration norms. It states that the registration certificate of an e-rickshaw shall be issued only in the name of the owner, who will also have to be the vehicle’s driver. Only one e-rickshaw can be registered against one driving licence, as per the policy.

Further, only Delhi residents will be eligible to register e-rickshaws in the city. The draft policy also makes it mandatory for all validly registered e-rickshaws to obtain an e-rickshaw compliance certificate (ECC). Existing e-rickshaws possessing a valid fitness certificate will also have to obtain the ECC.

The draft policy also introduces a scrapping-linked incentive scheme for e-rickshaw owners. Under the proposal, a scrapping incentive of ₹35,000 will be provided upon scrapping an e-rickshaw registered in Delhi between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2022, subject to submission of a certificate of deposit issued by an authorised scrapping facility.

The policy additionally proposes a scrapping incentive of ₹15,000 for owners scrapping old Gramin Sewa vehicles registered in Delhi, provided a new electric Gramin Sewa vehicle equipped with lithium-ion or other advanced battery technology is purchased within six months of scrapping.

The draft EV Policy 2.0 is expected to replace Delhi’s existing electric vehicle policy after approval by the cabinet.