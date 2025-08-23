Delhi govt to notify 3,300 hectares of southern Ridge in next 2 months, NGT told

Delhi’s forest and wildlife department will issue the final notification under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act to protect 3,300 hectares – nearly 53% – of the total southern Ridge area within the next two months, the department has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). This move, pending since 1996 when the Ridge was first demarcated, will grant complete legal protection, define boundaries and prevent future encroachments. Until now, only 96.16 hectares of the 6,200-hectare southern Ridge has been notified under this section. In the latest submission dated August 21, the forest department said it will notify the southern Ridge in three phases, with Phase 1 to be notified first, within the next two months. (HT Archive)

NGT was hearing a plea filed by activist Sonya Ghosh seeking notification of Ridge areas in Delhi. NGT in 2021 had asked the forest department to complete notification within three months. But by 2024, no progress had been made in this respect, prompting Ghosh to file another plea.

“The final notification under Section 20 of IFA in respect of Chattarpur and Rangpuri villages (Phase 1) covering 96.16 hectares was issued in January 2022 in compliance with the NGT judgment dated January 15, 2021. The draft notification for the remaining 3,287.06 hectares of Phase 1 was submitted to the Delhi government on April 3, 2025,” said the submission.

“The department is now in the process of completing all formalities for issuance of the final Section 20 notification for Phase 1, limited to encumbrance-free land under its possession, which shall be completed within the next two months,” the submission added, seeking a time of two months from the tribunal for the same.

In 1996, only the initial notification under Section 4 of IFA was carried out. However, only the final notification under Section 20 grants full protection to the Ridge.

Under Phase 2, the department plans to notify more than 1,500 hectares of additional land which are free of encroachments but are tied up in court cases. In the third phase, the remaining forest land will be taken up.

On July 23, the forest department had said it would carry out on-ground verification of 3,287 hectares of land across 12 villages in south Delhi by January next year before issuing the final notification. However, on July 31, the department told NGT that it would skip on-ground verification and proceed directly with the final notification.