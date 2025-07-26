Delhi govt to notify Southern Ridge after verification of villages

The Delhi government’s department of forests and wildlife has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has begun an on-ground verification across 12 villages in the Southern Ridge, which will pave the way for final notification under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The government told NGT that a crucial joint ground verification exercise is underway across 12 villages. (FILE)

Sharing detailed timelines which will see verification be completed across a majority of the villages before the end of the year, the department in its affidavit said that a detailed demarcation was last carried out in 2019.

This comes in compliance with a July 4 NGT directive. Delhi’s Ridge areas have already been notified under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. However, the final notification under Section 20 is yet to be completed, which grants complete protection and defines the boundaries.

The affidavit, filed by Shyam Sundar Kandpal, principal chief conservator of forests and head of department, outlines that a crucial joint ground verification exercise is underway across 12 villages.

This comes after a high-level meeting was chaired by the lieutenant governor on May 23 this year, where it was decided that the revenue and forest departments must verify that the areas are free from encroachments before the final notification.

“In order to minimise potential discrepancies or errors in demarcation and need for identification or verification of encroachment, the Government has directed the Revenue Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), along with the Department of Forests and Wildlife, GNCTD to jointly conduct a ground verification exercise for the area proposed,” the affidavit mentions.

The affidavit includes a detailed timeline for completing the verification village-wise, coordinated by respective district magistrates and subdivisional magistrates.

Surveys of villages in Saket division, namely Sahoorpur and Asola, are expected to be completed between July and August. Survey of Neb Sarai is slotted for September, Maidangarhi in September and October, Satbari in November and Bhati will be surveyed in December and January 2026.

In Mehrauli, Dera Mandi ground verification is scheduled in August and September , Aya Nagar in October and November, and Jonapur in December and January 2026. Ghitorni and Rajokri are expected to be completed by August, along with Tughlakabad.

The forest department has pledged to finalise notifications immediately after ground verification and has requested the tribunal to allow six months for completing this exercise.

Delhi has four prominent Ridge areas, with the total area under the Ridge as reserved forests totalling around 7,784 hectares. The largest – the southern Ridge is spread over an area of 6,200 hectares.