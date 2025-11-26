The Delhi government is planning major redevelopment and widening of bridges over East Delhi’s Ghazipur Drain and trunk drain number one to ease congestion on key trans Yamuna routes, senior officials said on Tuesday. Delhi govt to overhaul bridges over Ghazipur drain to ease snarls

In the first phase, a new cable bridge will be developed near Karkari Mor for traffic from Karkardooma, Anand Vihar, Jagriti Enclave and Preet Vihar, while the existing concrete bridge near Bhikam Singh Colony will be demolished and expanded from two lanes to three, officials said.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has floated bids for the cable bridge project at Karkari Mor, estimated to cost ₹1.8 crore and scheduled for completion in six months, officials said. The three-lane bridge at Bhikam Singh Colony is planned at ₹5.2 crore and will take about one and a half years, they added. “The developers will also be responsible for maintenance of the bridges for one year. We are trying the cable bridge model on smaller drains for the first time and if successful it can be replicated in other sites,” an official said on condition of anonymity, adding the bidding is expected to conclude in early December.

A senior government official said five small bridges between the Shahdara flyover and Karkari Mor are over three decades old and now require redevelopment. “Over the decades, the traffic volume has increased even as the bridges are approaching the stage of redevelopment. These bridges are quite old and facilitate the commuting of residents of adjoining colonies,” the official said. New bridges will be built in phases, beginning with those at Bhikam Singh Colony and Karkari Mor, officials added.

(Resident quotes)