Delhi govt to procure 10,000 dual desks for schools from Tihar jail factory

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said 10,000 dual desks will be procured for schools from the Tihar jail factory, in a move to address the furniture shortage in the capital's government schools. The total estimated cost for 10,000 desks has been fixed at approximately ₹ 8.95 crore(Pixabay/ Representational)

The total estimated cost for 10,000 desks has been fixed at approximately ₹8.95 crore, which includes transportation and other ancillary expenses. The education department has already earmarked ₹20 crore in the 2025-26 budget for the purchase of furniture and other essential items.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, who said that this move will not only improve the learning environment in schools but also create employment and rehabilitation opportunities for inmates in the prison.

Sharing details of the cabinet's decision, Gupta said this procurement aligns with the instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs during the third national chief secretaries' conference, which emphasised the rehabilitation of inmates and their engagement in productive activities. She added that all dual desks will be supplied at the proposed rates, inclusive of GST.

Gupta said this initiative fulfils the objective of rehabilitation, reform, and reintegration of inmates into society. The quality of desks manufactured by Tihar jail is comparable to the furniture used by the Public Works Department (PWD) and is estimated to be approximately 25 per cent more economical than market prices.

According to the chief minister, this decision will enhance educational facilities for students while simultaneously providing a robust avenue for skill development and employment for inmates. The initiative is expected to strengthen both the education system and social reform efforts.

Education Minister Ashish Sood informed that the Delhi government currently operates a total of 1,086 government schools across the capital. In recent years, student enrolment has risen steadily, along with the construction of new classrooms. This has resulted in a shortage of dual desks. To determine the actual requirement, a special survey campaign was conducted in April, during which reports were collected from school principals, district deputy directors, and regional directors.

Following this exercise, a requirement for 23,321 dual desks was identified across 127 schools. In addition, further requests were received from other schools, bringing the total demand to nearly 25,000 desks, said the statement. To meet this requirement in phases, it has been decided to procure 10,000 desks in the first phase.