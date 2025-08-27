Delhi govt unveils draft Startup Policy 2025, eyes 5,000 new ventures
The draft has been placed in the public domain for stakeholder feedback until September 3 via the industries department’s website, officials said.
The Delhi government on Tuesday released the draft Delhi Start-up Policy 2025, targeting the facilitation of 5,000 start-ups and aiming to position the city as a global innovation hub by 2035.
Under the proposed policy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government plans to set up a ₹200 crore venture capital fund to provide financial assistance to start-ups. The draft has been placed in the public domain for stakeholder feedback until September 3 via the industries department’s website, officials said.
The policy outlines 18 focus sectors, including healthcare services, fintech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, green technology, biotechnology, robotics and automation, e-waste management, and hydrogen-based energy solutions.
“This comprehensive approach ensures that Delhi’s startup ecosystem addresses both current market demands and future technological trends. This policy marks a paradigm shift in how we approach innovation and entrepreneurship in Delhi,” industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.
The industries department will act as the nodal agency, with implementation overseen by a monitoring committee headed by the industries commissioner and a start-up task force.
Support measures include reimbursement of lease rentals up to ₹10 lakh annually for three years, coverage of intellectual property filing costs ( ₹1 lakh for Indian and ₹3 lakh for international applications), and refunds on exhibition participation ( ₹5 lakh domestic, ₹10 lakh international). Start-ups will also receive a flat operational allowance of ₹2 lakh per month for 12 months.
Sirsa said the policy gives priority access to women entrepreneurs and marginalised communities, with enhanced ceilings of ₹5.5 lakh and ₹11 lakh for women-led firms. “Additionally, women entrepreneurs will get curated mentorship from industry leaders, CAs and legal experts,” he added.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.