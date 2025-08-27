Delhi govt unveils draft Startup Policy 2025, eyes 5,000 new ventures

The Delhi government on Tuesday released the draft Delhi Start-up Policy 2025, targeting the facilitation of 5,000 start-ups and aiming to position the city as a global innovation hub by 2035. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Under the proposed policy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government plans to set up a ₹200 crore venture capital fund to provide financial assistance to start-ups. The draft has been placed in the public domain for stakeholder feedback until September 3 via the industries department’s website, officials said.

The policy outlines 18 focus sectors, including healthcare services, fintech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, green technology, biotechnology, robotics and automation, e-waste management, and hydrogen-based energy solutions.

“This comprehensive approach ensures that Delhi’s startup ecosystem addresses both current market demands and future technological trends. This policy marks a paradigm shift in how we approach innovation and entrepreneurship in Delhi,” industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The industries department will act as the nodal agency, with implementation overseen by a monitoring committee headed by the industries commissioner and a start-up task force.

Support measures include reimbursement of lease rentals up to ₹10 lakh annually for three years, coverage of intellectual property filing costs ( ₹1 lakh for Indian and ₹3 lakh for international applications), and refunds on exhibition participation ( ₹5 lakh domestic, ₹10 lakh international). Start-ups will also receive a flat operational allowance of ₹2 lakh per month for 12 months.

Sirsa said the policy gives priority access to women entrepreneurs and marginalised communities, with enhanced ceilings of ₹5.5 lakh and ₹11 lakh for women-led firms. “Additionally, women entrepreneurs will get curated mentorship from industry leaders, CAs and legal experts,” he added.