Delhi govt will roll out new EV policy in next fiscal, says CM

The Delhi government will roll out a new electric vehicle (EV) policy in the next financial year to curb air pollution and modernise the Capital’s transport system chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (HT Archive)

The proposed policy aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by addressing cost barriers and expanding charging infrastructure across the city. Officials said the framework focuses on financial incentives to reduce the price gap between internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs, in addition to the existing waiver of road tax and registration fees on electric vehicles.

“The policy will also introduce a vehicle scrappage incentive, under which owners scrapping old petrol or diesel vehicles will be eligible for additional benefits while purchasing an EV. The move is intended to phase out highly polluting vehicles from Delhi’s roads. To support large-scale adoption, the government plans to expand charging infrastructure beyond major public locations to include residential colonies,” said Gupta.

Provisions for battery swapping and scientific disposal of used batteries are also part of the draft. A single-window system is being proposed to streamline approvals and coordination for EV infrastructure. The chief minister said consultations are underway with vehicle manufacturers, power distribution companies and scrap dealers, and the draft policy will be placed in the public domain to invite suggestions.