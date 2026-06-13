Delhi HC declines suo motu case over ‘trolling’ of trial judge

The Delhi high court on Friday declined to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged trolling of a trial court judge on social media after he stayed an order directing the registration of an FIR against Delhi-based defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra over his alleged objectionable remarks concerning digital news platform Newslaundry and its journalists. “There are general remarks being made. These are not targeted or specific,” the court said (Photo for representation)

A vacation bench led by justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed that the comments in question appeared to be “general remarks” and not “targeted or specific”, and therefore did not warrant the court’s suo motu intervention.

“There are general remarks being made. These are not targeted or specific. There may be criticism. How is it becoming derogatory? That’s what I’m asking...According to me, it’s not a case where I will take cognisance...As per law, you come, it becomes a little easier. Suo motu is more drastic,” justice Krishna said.

The observations came after Iyer-Mitra’s counsel, Percival Billimoria, urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and initiate criminal contempt proceedings. He submitted that additional sessions judge Purshotam Pathak had been subjected to coordinated trolling on social media following his June 9 order staying the registration of an FIR against Iyer-Mitra.

The court observed that if Judge Pathak was aggrieved by the comments, he could make a reference seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings, which the high court would then consider.

Justice Krishna added that Iyer-Mitra was also at liberty to file a formal application seeking appropriate action.

The case stems from an April 22 order of a metropolitan magistrate directing the registration of an FIR against Iyer-Mitra for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks against journalist Manisha Pande and others under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures or acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following a revision petition filed by Iyer-Mitra, the sessions court stayed the magistrate’s order on May 4. However, the Delhi high court subsequently set aside the stay, holding that it did not contain adequate reasons, and remanded the matter to the sessions court for fresh consideration.

Thereafter, on June 9, additional sessions judge Pathak again stayed the magistrate’s order after passing a reasoned order.