New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to extend a deadline given to actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities in connection with his conviction in cheque bounce cases. Delhi HC quashes actor Rajpal Yadav’s plea to extend deadline to surrender in cheque bounce cases

The counsel for Yadav – who was on February 2 directed to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday – submitted that the actor had arranged a sum of ₹50 lakh and therefore sought one more week's time so that he could make the payment.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, rejected Yadav's application seeking extension of time to surrender, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief.

"I rejected these submissions on that day itself and granted you two more days to surrender. I don't think there is any ground. You were to surrender on a particular day but you were granted two days because you said you were in Bombay. Today you have to surrender at 4 o'clock," the judge said.

The counsel said he was only making a "mercy plea" and urged the court to give at least a day's time to enable Yadav to make the payment of ₹50 lakh.

"This he has done at least 15-20 times in the past," the court said, observing that Yadav repeatedly failed to comply with its orders and his undertakings.

"His conduct has been mentioned in the last order. He has not complied with any order, any undertaking… I don't think there is any ground for him for any leniency any more," the court said.

In the order passed on February 2, while directing him to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday, the court observed that Yadav's conduct deserved to be deprecated as he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The court had noted that Yadav was required to make payments of ₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts of ₹75 lakh were deposited with the registrar general and an amount of ₹9 crore remained payable, it noted in the order.

The court's order came on revision petitions by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in the cheque-bounce cases in April 2018.

In June 2024, the high court temporarily suspended his conviction, subject to him adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

The magisterial court had sentenced him to undergo six months' imprisonment.

At that time, Yadav's counsel had said it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie, which bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.