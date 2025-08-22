Delhi HC quashes cross-cases of dog walk altercation

The Delhi High Court, exclaiming “for the love of dogs”, quashed two cross-FIRs (first information reports) lodged by two neighbours over an altercation during a routine dog walk. Both parties were directed to each donate ₹10,000 to a shelter. The court on Wednesday said that maintaining the FIRs served no useful purpose and would only rekindle hostility. (HT Archive)

Justice Arun Monga, dealing with the two petitions of the incident, noted that the dispute was essentially private in nature, arose from differences over handling of pet dogs, and had since been amicably resolved by the parties.

The court on Wednesday said that maintaining the FIRs served no useful purpose and would only rekindle hostility, whereas quashing them would “promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours.”

“Both FIRs, arising out of the same incident on the same date, represent a version and counter-version of the dispute. The disagreement escalated during a routine dog-walk, leading to a heated altercation which further degenerated into an unsavoury scuffle, with each side alleging assault, intimidation, and misbehaviour against the other. All of it, remarkably, in the name of their beloved pets. Truly, a case that redefines ‘for the love of dogs!!’” the court observed.

The incident took place on February 19, 2024, when the neighbours clashed while walking their dogs, leading to registration of cross-FIRs invoking penal provisions, such as wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and assault at the KN Katju Marg police station.

During the hearing, the parties appeared before the court in person and affirmed of their own free will, without coercion or duress, that they had settled the matter and did not wish to pursue the criminal cases further. Their lawyers too submitted that both sides had reached an amicable understanding.

Accepting their stand, justice Monga invoked the court’s inherent powers under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to quash the proceedings. “In such circumstances, continuation of the criminal proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law. Not quashing the proceedings would rather rekindle hostility, whereas quashing the same would promote mutual goodwill and societal harmony,” the order read.

However, the court made the relief conditional upon both parties paying ₹10,000 each to a dog shelter, Unity for Stray Animal Foundation, located in Khera Khurd, Delhi, within one week. A compliance report has been directed to be filed.