Delhi HC raps PWD for inaction on Karol Bagh traffic decongestion plan

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, while hearing pleas over parking and traffic problems in the area, noted that the police had first submitted the proposal in August 2024 and sent a reminder in July 2025, yet the PWD had taken no decision. The PWD’s counsel attributed the delay to a lack of funds.

Unimpressed, the bench observed, “It has taken months. Departments have been playing football with each other to decide where funds have to come from. It is absurd. We are here to advise the department? As to where they should get funds from to get boom barriers?”

The court also recorded, “We note with dismay that despite the letters of Delhi police written on 24/08/2024 … no adequate steps have been taken by the PWD.” It directed the PWD to file an affidavit indicating steps taken towards compliance with the police’s letters dated August 21, 2024, and July 25, 2025.

Additionally, the bench ordered the Delhi Police and the Transport Department to “strictly ensure” enforcement of restrictions on the entry, loading, unloading, and parking of commercial vehicles in Karol Bagh between 10 am and 8 pm, as per a decision taken in a meeting on August 19.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was also asked to file an affidavit detailing whether anti-encroachment drives had been undertaken in the past three months.