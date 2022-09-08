Delhi HC waives off ₹25,000 cost on ex-CBI director over Twitter blue tick plea
In May, this year, the court fined M Nageswara Rao while rejecting his plea to restore his Twitter blue verified badge, which indicates an account is authentic
The Delhi High court on Thursday waived off the cost of ₹25,000 imposed on former Indian Police Service officer (IPS) and ex-CBI director, M Nageswara Rao in May this year while rejecting his plea for restoration of the blue tick on his Twitter account.
Justice Yashwant Varma took note of the unconditional apology tendered by Rao’s counsel who submitted that his client’s plea crossed the boundary of reasonableness and that he was only asking for his identity on Twitter.
The counsel urged the court to waive off the cost saying that Rao was a retired official.
Following this, the court removed the cost.
The court had noted that the petitioner had again come back to the court despite being given an opportunity to approach Twitter last month.
Besides seeking restoration of his verification, Rao had also sought direction from the union government to designate or earmark one or more compliance and grievance officers within the ministry.
Savarkar textbook row: Bulbul reference just a 'metaphor', says author's wife
Following the controversy over a paragraph from class 8 Kannada second language textbook on V D Savarkar, which had gone viral on social media, for apparent "glorification" of the freedom fighter, the wife of the author has released a statement saying that the bulbul imagery in it is "nothing but a metaphor."
Out on bail, murder convict ends life after attacking kin with axe in Muktsar
A 32-year-old murder convict, who was out on bail, killed The deceased, Amarinder Singh after brutally assaulting three family members with an axe in Aulakh village, Muktsar, on Thursday morning. Malout deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “Amarinder Singh was undergoing treatment for a mental illness. On Thursday morning, he attacked his cousin Gurdhian Singh, his wife Sarabjit Kaur and his mother Jasbir kaur with an axe. Later, he ended his own life.”
Wallaby, rare tortoise and exotic monkeys smuggled from Myanmar seized in Assam
Assam police and forest officials on Thursday recovered several dozen wild and exotic animals that were smuggled via Myanmar. The animals, which include rare tortoises, monkeys and wallabies, were recovered from two premium SUVs bearing Delhi number plates at Rangia in Kamrup district. “The vehicles were on their way to Delhi from the Myanmar border in Mizoram. The SUVs had army stickers pasted on them,” said Kamrup superintendent of police Hitesh Roy.
Bomb threat to Amritsar school a hoax, 3 students detained
A day after a hoax bomb threat to DAV Public School in Amritsar went viral on social media, the Punjab Police detained three Class 9 students, who had allegedly started the rumour, on Thursday. Both posts featured the Pakistan flag and the threats were written in both English and Urdu. Soon after, security was beefed up at the school, and Punjab Police commandos were deployed on campus. Cops are questioning them to ascertain their motive.
Bhopal: 3 police personnel suspended for forcing girl to withdraw rape complaint
Three police personnel including a town inspector were suspended after a 13-year-old rape survivor accused them of harassing and pressurising to withdraw their complaint at police station in Bhopal's Chhatarpur. The town inspector and two sub-inspectors were suspended on Wednesday by the superintendent of police. (With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)
