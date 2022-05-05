Delhi high court pulls up city officer over tree-felling
Expressing concern over felling of trees in the Capital, the Delhi high court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government’s tree officers, saying that they should duly explore the option of transplantation through proper inspections and site visits before giving permission for cutting trees.
Justice Waziri, in the order, emphasised the importance of even a solitary tree in any neighborhood and stated that compensatory afforestation which is a “geographically distant and nascent compensatory plantation can hardly be of any respite or actual compensation”.
The contempt plea by Neeraj Sharma, represented by advocate Aditya N Prasad, pertains to the trees in the Vikas Marg area in East Delhi.
91% in Capital feel BJP orchestrates riots, says AAP survey
As assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat inch closer, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said it has conducted a survey in Delhi and 91% of the 1.15 million respondents believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party “orchestrates riots and promotes hooliganism”.
North civic body seals 14 unlicensed meat shops, most of them in Old Delhi
The veterinary department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation undertook a drive on Wednesday to shut unlicensed meat shops in its jurisdiction and 14 such outlets were sealed and around half a tonne of meat and others goods seized, officials said. Ten of the shops that were shut are in the City-Sadar Paharganj zone, three in Narela zone and one in Rohini zone, said officials.
West Bengal cops delaying arrests of six in Jahangirpuri case: Delhi Police
Delhi Police officials have blamed their West Bengal counterparts for causing delays in arresting those involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri last month, saying that six main accused hiding in the state have managed to evade arrest due to this. When contacted, an IG-rank officer of West Bengal police said that they have to follow certain formalities in such cases. The Delhi Police officer said they have identified the six persons.
Delhi: Rain brings relief to parched city
Dark grey clouds saved the capital's residents from another day of sweltering heat on Wednesday and, by evening, they had given way to rain and even hail in parts of Delhi. Gusty winds of speeds of up to 50km per hour further aided in cooling down the city, India Meteorological Department officials said. Areas such as Rohini and Pitampura also reported brief hail activity post noon, the IMD said.
Two girls among 3 dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu
Two girls were among three persons reported dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu region while the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored following brief disruption on Wednesday. Intermittent mild rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day, bringing relief from the heatwave which was prevalent in some parts of the UT. SDRF and police teams were deployed to trace Damin Sheikh, 12. However, the boy remained missing when reports last poured in.
