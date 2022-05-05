Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi high court pulls up city officer over tree-felling
Delhi high court pulls up city officer over tree-felling

Justice Waziri, in the order, emphasised the importance of even a solitary tree in any neighborhood and stated that compensatory afforestation which is a “geographically distant and nascent compensatory plantation can hardly be of any respite or actual compensation”.
File photo of Delhi high court. 
Published on May 05, 2022 05:29 AM IST
ByRicha Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

 Expressing concern over felling of trees in the Capital, the Delhi high court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government’s tree officers, saying that they should duly explore the option of transplantation through proper inspections and site visits before giving permission for cutting trees.

The contempt plea by Neeraj Sharma, represented by advocate Aditya N Prasad, pertains to the trees in the Vikas Marg area in East Delhi.

