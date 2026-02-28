Delhi: JNUSU seeks release of 14 students who got bail

A day after 14 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were granted bail on the condition of verification of permanent address, the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) sought their speedy release, and alleged “extended detention” and “procedural harassment”. In a press conference, the JNUSU sought their release, accountability from the vice-chancellor over her reported comments and the withdrawal of FIRs. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“...the court-imposed mandate for verification of permanent addresses has effectively turned the legal relief into a tool for extended detention. With courts on holiday until March 7, this procedural delay effectively sentences innocent students to over a week of illegal detention,” the JNUSU said in a release, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

The police and vice chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi did not respond to HT’s requests for comment on the issue.

However, a day before, the police denied JNUSU’s allegations of those in custody being denied medical treatment, even as the union reiterated the same on Saturday.