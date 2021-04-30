Delhi L-G Anil Baijal tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at his residence.

“I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence,” the L-G said in a tweet.

Also Read | TV news anchor Rohit Sardana succumbs to Covid-19

The second wave of Covid-19 is raging in the Capital, leaving the national Capital’s healthcare system overburdened and people scrambling for hospital beds, medicines and oxygen support. Last week , chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had briefly isolated himself after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive.

The national Capital has been recording over 25,000 cases for the past few days and a positivity rate of around 30℅. Experts have said that the positivity rate must be less than 5℅ in order to contain the infection.