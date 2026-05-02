New Delhi, Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday visited his alma mater St Stephen's College and addressed the graduating class of 2026, urging students to pursue excellence with competence, character, confidence and a sense of responsibility. Delhi L-G goes down memory lane while St Stephen's graduates; urges them to pursue excellence

Addressing the Annual Dismissal Service at the college, Sandhu reflected on his time at the institution, describing it as a formative space that shaped his intellectual outlook and personal values.

"St Stephen's has not only been a place of academic pursuit, but also a space where ideas were shaped, perspectives were challenged, and friendships were formed," he said.

Recalling his student days, the L-G said memories of classrooms, debates and conversations continue to influence his life and career.

Highlighting the college's legacy, he said the institution has, for over a century, nurtured generations who have contributed across fields including public service, academia and business.

Sandhu emphasised two key takeaways from his time at the college , intellectual curiosity and a balance between excellence and humility.

"You are encouraged not merely to learn, but to question. This habit of inquiry becomes an invaluable asset in life," he said, adding that achievement must be accompanied by responsibility and sound judgment.

Addressing the graduating students, he noted that the world beyond campus is often uncertain but full of opportunities, and urged them to rely on independent thinking, integrity and patience while navigating challenges.

"The world you are entering requires both competence and character," he said.

In a post on X, Sandhu said he was "delighted" to return to the college and extended congratulations to the graduating class.

"Walking through its familiar corridors brought back memories of enriching conversations, engaging classrooms, spirited debates, and lifelong friendships. Addressing the Class of 2026, I encouraged them to pursue excellence with humility and to serve the nation with both competence and character," he wrote.

"Heartiest congratulations to the graduating class. May you carry forward the rich legacy, intellect, and unique spirit of the College as you embark on your journeys ahead," he added.

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