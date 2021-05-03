Delhi L-G seeks advice to help boost infra

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Sunday sought advice from concerned agencies on availability of hospital beds, medicines, oxygen shortage, augmentation plans and ways to scale up capacity of crematoriums and graveyards in the light of the severe surge in Covid-19, the L-G office said.

“Lt Governor has sought further advice from concerned departments/agencies with regard to availability of key medicines, beds, medical oxygen & augmentation of capacities at crematoriums/grave yards, with the aim of addressing the ongoing problems being faced by people,” said the Delhi Raj Niwas in a post on Twitter.

“He has asked for submission of a quantifiable action plan with monitorable time lines in this regard. HLG (Baijal) has also suggested that the possibility of reemploying recently retired Doctors and other paramedical staff, where ever required, be looked into to address shortages,” the Raj Niwas tweeted.

Baijal was tested Covid-19 positive on Friday and he is currently under home isolation.

A fourth wave of the pandemic is raging in Delhi. An unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases and disproportionately high number of severe infections have left the healthcare system overburdened.

On Sunday, according to the government’s health bulletin, Delhi recorded 20,394 new cases and 407 more deaths.