Delhi: L-G VK Saxena unveils Sardar Patel bust at govt training centre

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday unveiled a bust of Sardar Patel at the Directorate of Training, Union Territories Civil Services. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena unveils a bust of Sardar Patel in the national capital on Tuesday. (Photo from X)

“In the realm of economic development, Sardar Patel’s emphasis on self-reliance aligns with our aspirations for a robust and resilient economy. His vision of an India capable of standing on its own feet economically is a blueprint for reducing dependency and fostering innovation across various sectors. By embracing technological advancements and encouraging entrepreneurship, we can propel our nation towards economic prosperity,” the L-G said while inaugurating a panel discussion on the thoughts of Sardar Patel.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Sardar Patel understood the importance of good governance and effective administration. As we look towards 2047, we must strive for a government that is responsive, transparent, and accountable. The thoughts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel provide us with a compass to navigate the journey towards a developed India by 2047,” he added.

K Mahesh, special director of UTCS, said Saxena is the first Delhi L-G since the creation of the post in 1966 to visit the UTCS, which trains the officers serving the administration in Union Territories of the country, including the Delhi government.

“This shows the L-G’s commitment towards training, which can change the outlook of any organisation,” Mahesh said.

Chief secretary Naresh Kumar said the UTCS needs to do a training needs analysis for the requirement of training for the officers of Delhi government and suggested that the UTCS should develop a center for study and development of Union Territories.